KeyCorp Weighs in on Extra Space Storage Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:EXR)

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Extra Space Storage in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 12th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $5.14 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.95. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.54 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.80.

EXR opened at $117.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.20. Extra Space Storage has a 12 month low of $72.70 and a 12 month high of $121.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.41 and a 200 day moving average of $102.76.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $290.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.55 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 34.54%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 53.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the second quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the third quarter worth $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 84.4% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 28.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP William N. Springer sold 812 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total transaction of $95,247.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,290.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,400 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total transaction of $258,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,733 shares in the company, valued at $2,556,518.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,317 shares of company stock valued at $11,839,135 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.77%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

