Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.46 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to report $1.46 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.44. Keysight Technologies reported earnings per share of $1.33 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $4.71. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.12 to $5.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Keysight Technologies.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.42 million. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.42.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $117.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.46 and its 200 day moving average is $100.96. Keysight Technologies has a 1 year low of $77.93 and a 1 year high of $118.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; and radio frequency and microwave test instruments; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

