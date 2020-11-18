Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Sets New 52-Week High at $118.42

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $118.42 and last traded at $118.31, with a volume of 5782 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $116.10.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KEYS shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.42.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.96. The company has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.97, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 274.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 38,996 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after buying an additional 28,574 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 334,178 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,010,000 after purchasing an additional 6,723 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 487,872 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,192,000 after purchasing an additional 38,691 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; and radio frequency and microwave test instruments; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

