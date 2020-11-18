Kidoz Inc. (KIDZ.V) (CVE:KIDZ) Shares Gap Up to $0.44

Kidoz Inc. (KIDZ.V) (CVE:KIDZ) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.44, but opened at $0.56. Kidoz Inc. (KIDZ.V) shares last traded at $0.56, with a volume of 2,100 shares traded.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.94 target price on shares of Kidoz Inc. (KIDZ.V) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.68. The company has a market capitalization of $35.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10,248.74.

Kidoz Inc develops and sells kid-tech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; and North America. It also owns and develops mobile KidSafe advertising network. The company's products include Rooplay, the cloud-based EduGame system for kids to learn and play; Garfield's Bingo, live on facebook messenger, android, and iOS; and Trophy Bingo, live across mobile platforms.

