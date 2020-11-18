Kingstone Companies, Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, Boenning Scattergood Forecasts (NASDAQ:KINS)

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Kingstone Companies in a report released on Thursday, November 12th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $0.05 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.15). Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Kingstone Companies’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

KINS has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kingstone Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of KINS opened at $6.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Kingstone Companies has a one year low of $3.87 and a one year high of $8.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.70 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.37.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The insurance provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.19. Kingstone Companies had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 0.83%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Kingstone Companies’s payout ratio is currently -17.98%.

In related news, Director Timothy P. Mcfadden bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.91 per share, for a total transaction of $29,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kingstone Companies during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kingstone Companies during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 261.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 61,000 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital grew its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 94,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 18,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

