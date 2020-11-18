Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Lifted to “Buy” at Bank of America

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $54.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $42.00. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Kirby from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.88.

NYSE:KEX opened at $48.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.95, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30. Kirby has a 1-year low of $32.76 and a 1-year high of $92.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.77.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The shipping company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $496.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Kirby will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph H. Reniers sold 4,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $183,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,255. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kirby by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 457,097 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $24,483,000 after purchasing an additional 21,955 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Kirby by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,093 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kirby by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 380,391 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,374,000 after purchasing an additional 64,051 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Kirby by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,813 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,047,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

