Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Acquired by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank increased its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,468 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned approximately 0.10% of Kohl’s worth $2,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KSS. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 15.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after buying an additional 11,313 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Kohl’s by 22.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 681,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,949,000 after purchasing an additional 124,328 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kohl’s by 79.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Kohl’s by 26.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 7,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Kohl’s by 8,077.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 194,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 196,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Kohl’s stock opened at $29.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -41.69 and a beta of 1.68. Kohl’s Co. has a 52 week low of $10.89 and a 52 week high of $59.24.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.44. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

KSS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Kohl’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Kohl’s from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Kohl’s from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kohl’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kohl’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.94.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.