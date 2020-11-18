Bank of America Raises Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target to $36.00

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its target price boosted by analysts at Bank of America from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KSS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kohl’s from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Kohl’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.24.

Shares of Kohl’s stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.14. The stock had a trading volume of 126,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,899,569. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.69 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Kohl’s has a 1 year low of $10.89 and a 1 year high of $59.24.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.44. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post -3.34 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 61,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,442,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,734,000 after buying an additional 721,262 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 305,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after buying an additional 16,394 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,681,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 109.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 522,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,689,000 after purchasing an additional 272,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

