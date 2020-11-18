Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on KSS. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Kohl’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.81.

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $29.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Kohl’s has a one year low of $10.89 and a one year high of $59.24. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.69 and a beta of 1.68.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.44. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kohl’s will post -3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 52.3% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 337.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. 81.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

