L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Purchased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 111.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 115.3% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 231.0% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $248.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.00.

LHX opened at $198.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.98. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.01 and a fifty-two week high of $230.99.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.73%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

