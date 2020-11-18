LafargeHolcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of LafargeHolcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on HCMLY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LafargeHolcim from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS HCMLY opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. LafargeHolcim has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $11.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

