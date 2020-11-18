Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Sets New 52-Week High at $437.01

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $437.01 and last traded at $435.69, with a volume of 22158 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $426.31.

LRCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $352.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $313.00 to $389.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.67.

The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $368.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $330.21.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.50. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.60%.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $5,749,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 9,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.60, for a total transaction of $3,421,938.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,128 shares of company stock worth $23,954,139 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 0.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 82,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,400,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at about $22,568,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at about $98,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 3.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 272,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,387,000 after purchasing an additional 8,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 809.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,541,000 after purchasing an additional 22,914 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Company Profile (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

