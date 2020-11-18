Lambda (LAMB) Trading Down 1.7% Over Last Week

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. One Lambda token can currently be bought for $0.0146 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit, BitMax and Huobi. In the last seven days, Lambda has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. Lambda has a total market cap of $12.53 million and approximately $6.77 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005506 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00025811 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00154979 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $162.36 or 0.00893749 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.16 or 0.00204573 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002096 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00006747 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.05 or 0.00369105 BTC.

Lambda Profile

Lambda's total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 857,841,801 tokens.

The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim . The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im

Buying and Selling Lambda

Lambda can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, BitMax, Huobi and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

