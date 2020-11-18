Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 497,984 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.07% of Las Vegas Sands worth $23,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 259.5% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,125,343 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $506,648,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030,972 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 114.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,525,882 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $206,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,771 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 225.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,829,531 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $132,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,116 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 44.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,474,444 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $112,687,000 after purchasing an additional 759,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 4.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,121,936 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $96,633,000 after purchasing an additional 81,638 shares during the last quarter. 36.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.50 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

NYSE:LVS opened at $57.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.31. The firm has a market cap of $43.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.08 and a beta of 1.32. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $33.30 and a 52-week high of $74.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The casino operator reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.23). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

