Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $41.65

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.65 and last traded at $41.65, with a volume of 21897 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.76.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $23.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. 140166 upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lattice Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.43.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.97, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.95.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.60%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 39,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $1,145,895.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,028 shares in the company, valued at $668,042.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Bourgoin sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $28,916.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,730 shares in the company, valued at $6,397,186.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,502 shares of company stock worth $2,398,574 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 190,533.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,672,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,276 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 45.0% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,526,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,717 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 292.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,313,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,303,000 after purchasing an additional 979,124 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5,001.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 977,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,761,000 after purchasing an additional 958,668 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,400,000.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

