Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Acquired by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 231.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LEA. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lear during the second quarter worth $55,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Lear by 50.5% during the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Lear during the second quarter worth $92,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lear during the second quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Lear during the second quarter worth $206,000. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lear alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LEA shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Lear from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lear from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Lear from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lear from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.94.

LEA stock opened at $141.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Lear Co. has a 1-year low of $63.20 and a 1-year high of $143.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.96. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.26, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.58.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Lear had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lear Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and internationally. Its Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.