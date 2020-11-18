Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Raised to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Legrand in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

LGRDY opened at $17.07 on Wednesday. Legrand has a fifty-two week low of $10.32 and a fifty-two week high of $17.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.18 and its 200 day moving average is $15.39.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; and UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories.

