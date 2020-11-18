Lethean Hits Market Cap of $144,562.82 (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. Lethean has a market capitalization of $144,562.82 and approximately $275.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lethean has traded 16.9% higher against the US dollar. One Lethean coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005506 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00025811 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00154979 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $162.36 or 0.00893749 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.16 or 0.00204573 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002096 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00006747 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.05 or 0.00369105 BTC.

About Lethean

Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement . The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com

Lethean Coin Trading

Lethean can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

