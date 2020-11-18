Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Gabelli

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) was upgraded by stock analysts at Gabelli from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.
A number of other research firms have also commented on LXRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.12.
Shares of NASDAQ:LXRX opened at $1.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $212.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 1.54. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $5.33.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 375,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 40,452 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 200,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 30,367 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 17,201 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 398,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 104,792 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 156.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 516,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 314,823 shares in the last quarter.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.
