Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Gabelli

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) was upgraded by stock analysts at Gabelli from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LXRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:LXRX opened at $1.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $212.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 1.54. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $5.33.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.26. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 164.96% and a negative net margin of 320.44%. On average, equities analysts predict that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 375,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 40,452 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 200,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 30,367 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 17,201 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 398,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 104,792 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 156.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 516,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 314,823 shares in the last quarter.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

