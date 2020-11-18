Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Stake Lifted by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 31.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Linde were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Linde by 1,633.3% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 186.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 73.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $6,119,118.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 117,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,964,487.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total value of $14,722,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 461,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,416,307.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LIN. Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Linde from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Linde from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Linde from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.44.

Linde stock opened at $252.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $132.34 billion, a PE ratio of 59.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.73. Linde plc has a one year low of $146.71 and a one year high of $269.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.87.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. Linde had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.37%. Equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.963 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.45%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

