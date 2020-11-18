Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) Short Interest Up 341.6% in October

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 123,200 shares, an increase of 341.6% from the October 15th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 454,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Liquid Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

NASDAQ:YVR opened at $1.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.31. Liquid Media Group has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $3.69.

Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Liquid Media Group had a negative return on equity of 79.08% and a negative net margin of 2,141.60%.

About Liquid Media Group

Liquid Media Group Ltd. operates as a media and entertainment company. The company provides video game products primarily for the casual-game consumers; and publishes video games for interactive entertainment hardware platforms. It also offers gaming, visual effects (VFX), and production services; and distributes third-party film and TV content through its digital platforms.

