Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Hits New 1-Year High at $234.08

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $234.08 and last traded at $232.28, with a volume of 346 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $224.93.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LFUS shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $218.00 target price on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Littelfuse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.50.

The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $198.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 60.48, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.08.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.01. Littelfuse had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 8.76%. Analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.15%.

In related news, Director Gordon Hunter sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.13, for a total transaction of $1,386,780.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,194 shares in the company, valued at $6,747,609.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.40, for a total transaction of $36,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,768. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,791 shares of company stock worth $13,248,312. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LFUS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, solid state relays, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, gas discharge tubes, and position, fluid, and temperature sensors; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, integrated circuits, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

