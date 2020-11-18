Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Hits New 12-Month High at $46.27

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.27 and last traded at $45.83, with a volume of 1151 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.38.

LOB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.20.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.39 and its 200 day moving average is $21.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 51.88 and a beta of 1.33.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $98.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.88 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 6.98%. On average, equities analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James S. Mahan III bought 57,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.79 per share, with a total value of $1,131,057.87. Also, Director H K. Landis sold 15,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $609,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 213,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,659,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 242,404 shares of company stock valued at $6,436,482 over the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 196,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after buying an additional 43,515 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. 43.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

