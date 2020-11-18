Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Updates Q4 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.10-1.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.431-19.232 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.04 billion.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $159.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.11. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $180.67. The company has a market capitalization of $120.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $27.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 228.17% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Oppenheimer downgraded Lowe’s Companies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Wedbush increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $169.61.

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $10,577,520.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,282,535.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

