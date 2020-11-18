LPL Financial LLC Acquires 245,520 Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,028,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245,520 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 3.16% of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF worth $43,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 302.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 384,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,984,000 after buying an additional 289,132 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 149.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 85,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 51,076 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 543,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,708,000 after buying an additional 47,867 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 23.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 247,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after buying an additional 47,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter valued at about $884,000.

NASDAQ QYLD opened at $22.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.29. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $17.22 and a twelve month high of $24.18.

