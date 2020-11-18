LPL Financial LLC Acquires 325,913 Shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) by 87.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 697,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325,913 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 9.37% of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF worth $39,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FPXI. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 638.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FPXI opened at $60.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.91 and a 200-day moving average of $53.73. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $30.13 and a 12 month high of $63.39.

