LPL Financial LLC Acquires 45,855 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 5.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 908,457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,855 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $53,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CVS Health by 19.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,645,844 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,224,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352,364 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 8.1% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,293 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 14.8% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,287 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $358,000. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS opened at $67.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $87.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $52.04 and a twelve month high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $67.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.54 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 28.25%.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $499,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.43.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

