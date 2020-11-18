LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,396 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $44,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Shopify by 15.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Shopify by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,248,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,188,075,000 after acquiring an additional 942,540 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 675.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 186 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 749 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify stock opened at $914.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $110.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,498.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 1.48. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.30 and a 52 week high of $1,146.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,014.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $932.28.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.21. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $767.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,050.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $700.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,027.07.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

