LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,116 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $40,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZM. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 340.0% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.88, for a total value of $707,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 69,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.38, for a total value of $34,200,081.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,396,233.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 233,375 shares of company stock valued at $105,729,304 over the last ninety days. 24.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZM. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $411.00 to $501.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $217.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $425.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $415.56.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $401.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $114.23 billion, a PE ratio of 514.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.02 and a 52-week high of $588.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $484.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.29.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.47. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 354.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

