LPL Financial LLC Buys 20,342 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,342 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $40,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 29,273.9% in the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 964,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,154,000 after purchasing an additional 961,356 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,992,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,427,000 after acquiring an additional 732,388 shares during the last quarter. Cabana LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,898,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 951,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,371,000 after acquiring an additional 322,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,489,000.

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $147.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.38 and its 200 day moving average is $125.10. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.19 and a fifty-two week high of $148.19.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

