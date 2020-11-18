LPL Financial LLC Cuts Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

LPL Financial LLC cut its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 884,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,323 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Raytheon Technologies worth $50,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% during the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 7,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 18.1% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 22,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% in the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes acquired 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.82 per share, for a total transaction of $3,015,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,902,709.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.57 per share, for a total transaction of $52,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,212,710.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 84,591 shares of company stock worth $4,567,268. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RTX opened at $68.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $93.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RTX shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Argus cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.47.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

