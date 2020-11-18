LPL Financial LLC Grows Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 545,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 3.35% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $33,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 411,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,070,000 after acquiring an additional 83,120 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 407,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,815,000 after buying an additional 14,709 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 336,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,848,000 after buying an additional 8,162 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,710,000 after buying an additional 104,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 184,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,214,000 after buying an additional 13,951 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SLY opened at $73.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.16. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $40.78 and a 52-week high of $74.23.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

