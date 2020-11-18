LPL Financial LLC Has $191.22 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 688,546 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 44,440 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $191,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in The Home Depot by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,547,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,933,597,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714,595 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,084,248 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,780,796,000 after purchasing an additional 441,321 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,095,006 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,528,899,000 after purchasing an additional 43,968 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Home Depot by 2.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,255,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,728,173,000 after purchasing an additional 216,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot by 3.0% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,391,543 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,601,145,000 after purchasing an additional 183,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at $14,086,229.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total transaction of $13,953,633.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,341,836.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 105,624 shares of company stock valued at $29,429,883. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HD opened at $279.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $263.61. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $292.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Barclays upped their target price on The Home Depot from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Gordon Haskett raised The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $306.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.88.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

