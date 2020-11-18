LPL Financial LLC Has $34.34 Million Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 543,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,776 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $34,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 225.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 66.5% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 130.5% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 215.3% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on GILD shares. Maxim Group raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.74.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $60.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market cap of $76.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.48. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.04 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

