LPL Financial LLC Has $37.40 Million Stock Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 777,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,469 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $37,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 89,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $288,000.

BATS PTNQ opened at $50.27 on Wednesday. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $25.04 and a 12-month high of $33.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.34.

