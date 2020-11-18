LPL Financial LLC Has $39.88 Million Position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 732,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,068 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 6.26% of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $39,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CFO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 35.7% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 71,300.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 13,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CFO stock opened at $59.75 on Wednesday. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $43.06 and a 52-week high of $60.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.70.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

