LPL Financial LLC Has $42.67 Million Stock Holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,099,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 230,609 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $42,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SH. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 53.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,031,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,155,000 after buying an additional 2,810,675 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 5.8% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,500,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,811,000 after purchasing an additional 137,742 shares during the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 64.8% during the second quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 1,914,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,806,000 after purchasing an additional 753,009 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,620,000. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,858,000.

SH opened at $18.75 on Wednesday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a one year low of $18.54 and a one year high of $33.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.29.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

