LPL Financial LLC Has $43.38 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,555 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,523 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $43,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NKE. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 163.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE opened at $132.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.48 and its 200-day moving average is $108.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.55. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $136.35. The firm has a market cap of $207.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $943,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $3,900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 767,776 shares of company stock worth $95,983,137 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $148.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $126.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.50.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

