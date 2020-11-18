LPL Financial LLC Has $43.62 Million Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 31.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,015,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 485,600 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.33% of iShares Silver Trust worth $43,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 186.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $22.74 on Wednesday. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $27.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.58.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

