LPL Financial LLC Increases Stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) by 152.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 705,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 426,828 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 5.60% of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $38,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 108.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 856.8% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $268,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $285,000.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GIGB opened at $55.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.06. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.65 and a fifty-two week high of $56.89.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.