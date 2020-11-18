LPL Financial LLC Increases Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 582,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,544 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF were worth $33,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 31,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 31.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:MDYG opened at $65.07 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $34.68 and a twelve month high of $65.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.36.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.