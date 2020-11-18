LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPU)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 435,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,544 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $56,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 121,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,970,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 502,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,197,000 after purchasing an additional 79,580 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $307,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter.

VPU stock opened at $142.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.88 and its 200 day moving average is $130.60. Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $96.09 and a 1-year high of $156.43.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

