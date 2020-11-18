LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 456,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,447 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $50,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 138.8% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 289.6% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 35.7% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $126.74 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.78. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $62.94 and a 12 month high of $126.75.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

