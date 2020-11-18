LPL Financial LLC Purchases 159,083 Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,056,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159,083 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 2.41% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $49,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,561,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,532,000 after buying an additional 66,054 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,710,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,897,000 after buying an additional 699,812 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,581,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,783,000 after buying an additional 162,861 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 989,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,370,000 after buying an additional 297,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 862,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,521,000 after buying an additional 419,368 shares in the last quarter.

HYLS opened at $48.41 on Wednesday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $49.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.91.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.204 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. This is an increase from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

