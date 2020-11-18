LPL Financial LLC Purchases 22,534 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 253,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,534 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $41,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 14.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,356,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,208,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,715 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 645.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 586,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $84,788,000 after buying an additional 507,688 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 861.4% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 502,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $72,692,000 after buying an additional 450,449 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,783,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,308,927,000 after buying an additional 370,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 45.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,085,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $157,015,000 after buying an additional 338,500 shares during the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HON opened at $205.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $144.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.62 and a 200 day moving average of $157.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.59%.

In other Honeywell International news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 44,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $151,194.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,508. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $419,793.46. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 773,949 shares of company stock valued at $2,987,675 and have sold 51,717 shares valued at $9,097,448. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on HON. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.56.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

