LPL Financial LLC Purchases 61,973 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 437,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,973 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.66% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $53,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 40.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWY opened at $126.09 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $71.86 and a 52 week high of $131.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.97.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

