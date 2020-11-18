LPL Financial LLC Purchases 8,333 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 245,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,333 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.55% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $38,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 176.5% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cabana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000.

NYSEARCA OEF opened at $165.46 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $101.87 and a 52 week high of $168.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.07.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

