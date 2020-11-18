LPL Financial LLC Purchases 95,166 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 971,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,166 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.51% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $33,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CIBR. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,793,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,432 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,124,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,264,000 after buying an additional 953,042 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,065,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,252,000 after buying an additional 858,994 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 545.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 288,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,517,000 after buying an additional 243,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 893,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,106,000 after buying an additional 103,631 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CIBR stock opened at $37.01 on Wednesday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $20.87 and a 1 year high of $37.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.01.

