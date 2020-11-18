LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,068 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,176 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of ServiceNow worth $52,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,153,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,633,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,332,691,000 after purchasing an additional 164,302 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,478,869 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $599,030,000 after purchasing an additional 13,628 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 899,207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $364,233,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 865,852 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $350,722,000 after purchasing an additional 42,101 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.21, for a total value of $574,091.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 7,077 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,909.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.45, for a total value of $812,942.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,947,628.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,991 shares of company stock valued at $34,494,078. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $460.00 to $534.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $565.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $490.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $524.00.

ServiceNow stock opened at $513.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $506.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $440.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $238.93 and a one year high of $537.53. The stock has a market cap of $100.11 billion, a PE ratio of 145.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.22.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Further Reading: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.