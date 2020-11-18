LPL Financial LLC Sells 149,664 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 470,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 149,664 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Dominion Energy worth $37,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 6.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,199,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,338,000 after buying an additional 69,543 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 28.2% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Surevest LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 11.1% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 42,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,379,000 after buying an additional 4,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 51.1% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 20,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 7,019 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Shares of D opened at $84.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $57.79 and a one year high of $90.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,208.50, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.27.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.68%.

In other news, CEO Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.63, for a total value of $4,031,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,101,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,777,177.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $12,120,000. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on D shares. Argus lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp lowered Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.18.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.